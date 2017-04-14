Plight of sick, indigent Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari did well by directing the Central Bank of Nigeria governor and the finance minister to release N500 billion to all the state governors to pay the entitlements of workers and pensioners.

This is a great achievement by the president, but I would like to also say that the president should look into the health issues of the masses.

There are a lot of poor, sick people in the country that need urgent medical attention. Due to their financial difficulties, they cannot go to the hospital for treatment. Some of them go to the hospital and because of their inability to pay the bills, they are treated for a short period of time and later abandoned by doctors while their health continues to deteriorate.

Funds should be raised to save the lives of the masses by paying medical bills.

If the president can look into this matter and take immediate action, it would add to his laudable achievements in office.

Jimoh Mumin

jimohmumin@yahoo.com