Police arraign man for ‘aiding’ son’s escape

By Lateef Dada

Osogbo

Osun state Police command, yesterday, arraigned a 60-year-old man, Eboade Samson, before an Osogbo Magistrate Court, for allegedly aiding the escape of his son from police station.

Police prosecutor, Ajayi Sunday, told the court that Samson aided the escape of his son, Eboade Benjamin, from Dugbe Police Station, Osogbo, on April 16, 2017, with intent to prevent justice.

He said the 33-year-old Benjamin was arrested and detained for alleged fraud and is yet to be found by the police since his escape from the station.

Sunday added that the offence of the accused person contravened section 126(1) of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused person however pleaded not guilty of the charge levelled against him and his counsel, Barrister Adeyinka Dada, applied for his bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate Olusola Aluko, however, granted the accused person bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till April 9, 2017, for mention.