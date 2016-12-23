Police arrest 636 kidnappers, armed robbers in Bauchi

Share This





















By Najib Sani

Bauchi

The Bauchi state Police Command has arrested 636 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and cattle rustlers between January and December this year.

The Command also rescued 163 hostages, largely women and children within the same period.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, who disclosed this yesterday during a media briefing at the Police headquarters in Bauchi, said several arms, ammunitions, domestic animals and a host of other exhibits were recovered from the suspects.

He said 603 of the suspects arrested have been charged to court for prosecution.

“The command, through its avowed commitment to ensure the safety of lives and property within the state, has intensified a 24-hour round the clock patrol and raids of black spots and flash points, with a view to effectively checking crime rate in the state, and this has

yielded several successes. The command rescued over 163 hostages including women and children, arrested over 636 suspects comprising of 167 suspected kidnappers and 204 robbery suspects. Other suspects arrested include cattle rustlers and suspected Sara suka (political thugs).

“Meanwhile, 603 suspects were charged to court, 10 suspects cleared while 23 others are under investigation.”

Ahmed also disclosed that some other arms and ammunition recovered; include six AK 47 and one AK 49 riffles, 15 fabricated guns, 11 locally made pistol, toy guns, cutlasses.

Others are 347 rounds of ammunition of 7.62mm, 22 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, six rounds of 0.99mm live ammunition, 32 live cartridges, nine vehicles, 43 motorcycles of different brands, cash sum of N2,135,000 and many others.

The CP further told newsmen that the command recovered 399 cows and 133 sheep and goats.

