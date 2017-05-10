Police arrest 7 ‘kidnappers’ in Imo forest

By Our Correspondent

Operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of the Imo State police command yesterday stormed the dreaded Avu forest in the Owerri West local government area of the state and arrested the suspected abductors, numbering seven.

The policemen equally rescued three kidnap victims unhurt who had held them for days without food and water in the bush.

According to the state Police Public Relations officer, Andrew Enwerem, while parading the suspected kidnappers told journalists that the victims were abducted on Saturday in the state.

He gave the names of the suspects as Chukwuebuka Augustine, 22, from Egbeada Owerri, Romanus Ukabi, 28, from Isiagwu in Ebonyi state, Ikechukwu Nwachukwu, 34, of Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA and Chikamso Onyewuchi, 25, of Ejemekuru in the Oguta LGA of the state.

Others were Collins Nwaekwe, 24, of Obizi, Aboh Mbaise LGA, Chibuike Maduba, 26, of Umukoronekwenye and Ikechukwu Okere, 20, of Umukoronopelu in the Ngor Okpala LGA of the state.

According to the police spokesperson, the kidnap victims, Francis Ugorji of Awaka, Chika Ahanonu of Works layout, Mbieri road, both in Owerri North LGA and Chibuike Nwaozo of Awo – Omamma in the Oru East East LGA of the state were tied and blindfolded after being abducted in the forest for days.