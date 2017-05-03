Police arrest Corps member, 14 others in Kogi

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

The Police in Kogi have arrested a Corps member, Aka-Jude Tersoo, for breaking into the ATM platform of the Lokoja branch of the Eco Bank Plc.

A statement issued yesterday in Lokoja by the state police command said Tersoo was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. while breaking the ATM machine along with another suspect, Godwin Idih.

The statement which detailed achievements of the police command in March and April, said Tersoo and Idih were caught in the act by a police patrol team on duty which promptly arrested them.

The incident happened on April 26.

The statement signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP William Aya, said items recovered from the suspects include a digger, axe and one iron pipe.

Others are: six ATM cards of different banks belonging to individuals.

The statement said that police also arrested one Abimaje Yakubu while attempting to collect N8.4 million with a cloned cheque across the counter of one of the commercial banks in Lokoja.

Police said the suspect who hailed from Abocho, Dekina local government area, had approached the bank with the aim of collecting the money from the account of one Mr. Victor Edomwande, of FAVA Travels, Ikoyi, Lagos.

When contacted, the account owner denied issuing the cheque and the suspect was promptly held by the bank officials and later handed over to the police.

In another development, the police command said it had recovered eight vehicles believed to have been stolen from within and neighboring states by one Yakubu Mohammed, who is now at large.

According to the statement, the vehicles were recovered from their buyers who live in different parts of the state.

Six persons believed to be buyers of the stolen vehicles have also been arrested by police, the statement said.

It said efforts were being made to track down Yakubu Mohammed, the main suspect.

Aya said the command had also arrested Ibrahim Taiwo and Owolabi Kayode for crude oil theft in Kabba area.

He said the two suspects were intercepted while trying to escape with 33,000 liters of crude oil suspected to have been siphoned into a truck from burst oil pipeline.

He said that the truck with registration number Lagos KTU 338 XK was impounded by the police while N195, 000 cash was found on the suspects.

The Police Spokesman said 18 robbery suspects and two burglars were also arrested within the same period.

He said that the items recovered from the suspects include two AK47 rifles, one locally made pistol, charms, live and expended cartridges and 27 rounds of live ammunition.