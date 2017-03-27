Police deny brutalising Peace Corps offi cer

Th e Nigeria Police has denied harassing the National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Ambassador. (Dr.) Dickson Akoh and 49 other offi cers of the Corps. In a counter affi davit dated 21st March 2017, and deposed to, before a Federal High Court in Abuja; the Police also denied sealing off the National Headquarters and State offi ces of the Peace Corps. Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on 16th March, 2017, issued a 12-day ultimatum to the Nigeria Police, to give reasons for the arrest, harassment and detention of Akoh and 49 others.

In a 20-paragraph counter affi davit submitted to the Court and signed by one Sergeant Phillip Timba of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) Legal section of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, the Police alleged that the Peace Corps was “organizing military like training” for its offi cers.

“None of the applicants or any person whatsoever was manhandled, brutalized or harassed or intimidated by any of its personnel as falsely claimed.

“Th e Respondents did not invade or brutalized the applicants but only went to a suspected scene of crime in the lawful performance of its statutory duties to carry out investigation”, the counter affi davit reads in part.

While also denying the sealing off of the National offi ce of Peace Corps, the Police said, “the Respondents only cordoned a scene of crime to secure it for further and detail investigation.” Moreover, the Police Force totally disagreed with the affi davit submitted by the Incorporated Trustees of Peace Corps of Nigeria in support of its originating summon, that the rights of Akoh and the 49 others was trampled upon.

Recall that, the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Security (DSS) raided the National Offi ce of Peace Corps on Tuesday, 28th February, 2017, arresting the National Commandant, Akoh and 49 others. Th ey were allegedly detained at the Police facilities for 3 days, without food, water and the young nursing mothers among them were denied access to their babies, for the period of detention. It was also reported that 6 of the Peace Corps Offi cers were physically tortured during the arrest and 2 were lying critically unconscious at the National Hospital, Abuja. A visit to the Trauma Unit at the National Hospital by journalists confi rmed the admission of those who sustained injuries from Police brutality.

While addressing journalists at the National Hospital, spokesperson for the hospital management, Dr. Tayo Armstrong, said, “in our investigation, we were told that they were working for Peace Corps, and that, the Police came to assault them, that’s why they sustained injuries. “As a responsive hospital, we immediately admitted them into our trauma centre, so we could promptly attend to their health issues.

As I speak to you, they are still in trauma centre.” Irritated by the seemingly violation of their rights, the Incorporated Trustees of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, through former Attorney General of the Federation Mr. Kanu Agabi (SAN), dragged the Nigeria Police and DSS to Court, demanding for N2billion compensation.

In a speedy reaction, the Nigeria Police also slammed the Peace Corps with a 90-count charge, demanding for N1.4billion. Th e two suites are currently being heard by Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court, Abuja. Th e National Commandant who surrendered himself to Police after the initial administrative bail had been in detention since last Sunday, as all eff orts by eminent Nigerians, including legal practitioners to secure another administrative bail for him from Police have been rebuff ed.