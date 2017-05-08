Police dock 3 vandals over energy theft

By AbdulRaheen Aodu

Kaduna

The Police in Kaduna have arraigned three persons; Kelvin Edet, Joseph Nnaji and one Nasiru who is still at large before the Chief Magistrate Court 5, Barnawa, for electricity theft and related offences.

According to the Head, Corporate Communication of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Malam Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Kelvin Edet and Joseph Nnaji were slammed with three count charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and mischief, offences that are contrary to, and punishable under sections 97, 348 and 334 of the criminal code of Kaduna sate.

They were accused of conniving among themselves and engages in energy meters’ tampering, bypass and other forms of energy theft.

The statement further revealed that two of the accused persons, Kelvin Edet and Joseph Nnaji, who were physically in court, pleaded not guilty to the offences and were granted bail by the Chief Magistrate, Abdullahi Maigamo in the sum of N50, 000 each.

As part of the bail conditions, they were also expected to produce one reliable surety who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must present to the court a valid means of identification such an international passport, driver’s license or a national ID card and shall deposit his/her recent passport photograph. The case has been adjourned till July 5, 2017, for further mention.

Meanwhile, Kaduna Electric has commended the effort of the Nigerian Police in checkmating electricity related offences and pledged to ensure strong synergy between the Electricity Distribution Company and the law enforcement agencies.

“The company shall leave no stone unturned to bring to book the perpetrators of energy theft who causes unnecessary hardship to our valued customers. We appealed to the general public to provide credible intelligence that will expose the perpetrators of electricity related offences to law enforcement agencies or the Company.”