Police, DSS, others avert religious crisis in Ilorin

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Ilorin

Security agencies in Kwara state have received a pat on their backs for the display of professionalism in managing what could have resulted into bloody religious crisis between some Muslim and Christian worshippers in Oke-Odo, Tanke area of Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state.

Adherents of the two faiths had on Christmas day mobilised their followers to a property in Oke–Odo in readiness for a showdown with one another.

This followed a purported plan to convert a structure on a piece of land in Oke-Odo to a worshiping centre, contrary to the purpose for which it was acquired, a situation which ignited palpable tension in the area.

For the swift intervention of operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who swooped on the feud parties, the situation was averted from degenerating into fracas.

It was gathered that a religious group in the area was uncomfortable with what a source referred to as a “subtle move” to locate another place of worship near an existing Mosque built almost two decades ago.

Some Muslim leaders, it was learnt, had earlier reported the brewing crisis to security agencies in the states.

Our correspondent who visited the disputed property said normalcy had returned to the area as members of the community were seen going about their normal business without any molestation.

It was also observed that the controversial structures erected on the land had also been removed after the intervention by security agents and community leaders.

Expressing delight in the way security agencies managed the brewing crisis, a member of the Shura of Asunnah Academy and Research Centre Ilorin, Mallam Abdullah Habeebullah said the neutral roles played by the security operatives and leaders of community was impressive.

