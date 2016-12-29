Police foil militants’ attempt to bomb 3rd Mainland Bridge

Share This





















The Police in Lagos has foil attempt by some group of arm men suspected to be militants from bombing the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

According to an on-line report, the group, operated from the creeks of Ikorodu and Arepo areas of Lagos and Ogun states.

Recall that about six months ago, a militant group, Asawana Deadly Force of Niger Delta, issued a definite date when it would carry out bombing operations in Bonga Field, Onitsha -Asaba Bridge, Third Mainland Bridge, and other major bridges across the southern part of the country.

The group which claimed to have taken over from the Niger Delta Avengers vowed to bomb the mentioned places on Saturday July 2, 2016, but did niot carry out the threat.

Like this: Like Loading...