Police nab 9 for illegal mining in Zamfara

By Sanusi Muhammad

Gusau

The police in Zamfara state have apprehended nine suspected illegal miners at Gemawa village in Talata Mafara local government area of the state.

This was made known by the state Commissioner of Police in charge in the state, CP Shaba Alkali, while addressing journalists in his office yesterday.

He said the suspects were engaged in illegal mining activities at Gemawa mining site which is contrary to section 131 of Mining Act 2007.

The commissioner further revealed that when arrested, the suspects offered the cash sum or N90, 000 to the arresting police men as gratification, contrary to section 118 of penal court.

He named the suspects to include: Umar Saidu;

Samaila Abubakar; Kasimu Muhammad; Mustafa Usman; Hassan Labaran; Abubakar Muhammad; Aliyu Liman; Hamisu Mohammed and Sabiu Abdullahi.

CP Alkali said the suspects would soon be charged to court.

The police boss further stated that in a related development, the command had arrested four notorious syndicate terrorising Gusau and its environs.

He said exhibit recovered from the suspects include: 84 handsets; sim cards; memory cards and N111,420, suspected to have been stolen from their victims.

Similarly, he said one Mamuda Tukur, a student of ABDU Gusau Polytechnic, Talata Mafara, was also arrested by the command, for allegedly killing one Imrana Nasiru of the same institution, just as he noted that the suspect had confessed to the crime. offence.