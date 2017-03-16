Police nab ‘killers’ of herdsmen in Kaduna

By Abdul Raheem Aodu Kaduna Th e Police in Kaduna state, yesterday, said they have arrested three suspects that allegedly killed two Fulani herdsmen on Saturday. Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the state, Agyole Abeh, told journalists in Kaduna that the two Fulani herdsmen were grazing their livestock when they were killed on March 11 at Unguwan Luka in Jema’a Local Government Area.

Abeh said the three suspects were arrested after a tip-off , adding that the suspects had made confessional statements and would soon be charged to court. He declared that peace was gradually returning to southern Kaduna, and urged the general public to go about their normal businesses.

Th e police boss assured of the command’s commitment to providing a secure environment to all citizens and solicited for more support from the public to enable police personnel discharge their duties more eff ectively.

“I want to assure the people of the state of my resolve to fl ush out all forms of crime and criminality in the area,” he said