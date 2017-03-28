Police nab man for poisoning food in restaurant

By Kingston Obung Calabar

Police in Cross River state have arrested a 35-year-old man, Paul Nchui, for allegedly poisoning food in a restaurant, resulting to the death of two persons, with over 46 other hospitalized in Ogoja Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Offi cer (PPRO) in the state, Irene Ugbo, who confi rmed this, yesterday, in a telephone interview said that Nchiu, who hails from Oboso, the community where the incident occurred, has confessed to the crime.

It would be recalled that tragedy struck Friday when a food vendor and her husband, Mr Edidi died instantly after eating food from their restaurant. According to her, “Th e suspect is in our custody and hasconfessed to the crime. He will soon be charged to court.” Our correspondent could not confi rm the motive behind the suspect’s action, however, a police source said Nchiu claimed he poisoned food in the restaurant to punish the community for the treatment meted on him.