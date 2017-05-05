Police parade 13-year-old student for alleged cultism

By Aherhoke Okioma

Yenagoa.

Thirteen-year-old JSS 11 student, Feargod Oweipade, was among 32 suspected cultists paraded yesterday by the Bayelsa state, commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba at the force headquarters in the state.

Feargod told newsmen that he was arrested while on operation with his group, the Greenlander secret cult, adding that he was initiated into the group by his friend.

Addressing journalists, the Commissioner of police said the suspects were arrested at different locations adding that they belong to different cult groups including the Greenlanders, Icelanders, Bobos, Vikings and Baggers.

Amba said, the Command was able to apprehend the suspects following the renewed crime fighting strategy put in place by his gallant men across thestate.

“We have intensified patrols and surveillance, members of the public are more willing to volunteer useful information due to our community policing approach.

“This approach has paid off with the arrest of armed robbers, recovery of fire arms, and arrest of suspected cultists.

The Commissioner also noted that following the intensified security measures put in place the Special Anti-Robbery Squad Detectives have curbed kidnapping in the state.

“Let me say that cultism has become a prevalent crime in Bayelsa. Cultists are criminals because they carry guns, steal and kill innocent persons in

their operations.

“These groups are threat to the society, but I promise that we will continue to fight the good fight to ensure that Bayelsa is much safer for living,” he said.