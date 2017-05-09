Police parade cleric ‘caught with human head’

Oyo State Police Command has paraded a 55-year-old pastor over unlawful possession of a human head, buffalo horn as well as gun powder and charms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police also paraded 18 suspects arrested for alleged armed robbery, stealing and cultism.

Commissioner of Police in charge of the state, Mr Abiodun Odude, told journalists in Ibadan that the pastor said to be the founder of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Idapomimo Zion, Alagbado, Lagos, was arrested by operatives of the Federal Highway Patrol during a “stop and search’’ operation.

Odude said that the pastor was arrested at about 10:30 pm on May 4, 2017, on his way to another branch of the church at Imini in Afijo Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The suspect, on his part, told journalists that he got the human head during a demolition exercise in Alagbado, Lagos.

Isaiah, who claimed to be the son of a herbalist, said that he was taking the human head to the branch of the church at Imini to offer sacrifice in order to chase away thieves terrorising the area.

He, however, said that such an attitude was not expected from a pastor.

Items recovered from other robbery suspects were eight vehicles, 14 cell phones and 106 rounds of ammunition.