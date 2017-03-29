Police recover CSO Enechi’s remains in shrine

By Raphael Ede Enugu

Offi cers of the Enugu state Police Command have recovered the remains of the kidnapped Chief Security Offi cer for Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu state, Mr Ejiofor Enechi. Blueprinted gathered that the offi cers, who stormed the shrine also known as ‘Malaysian Forest’ in Enugu, where the suspected kidnappers reportedly murdered and buried their victim in a shallow grave, discovered the grave in which others yet to be identifi ed were said to have been buried.

It would be recalled that Enechi was kidnapped by a gun men in December, 2016, however, two top members of the kidnap gang, Chijioke Ozor alias Earthquake and one Anselem Ngana, were arrested in February 2017. Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Enugu, were said to have trailed the suspects to their hideout in the forest and the subsequently led the police to the grave.

Police Public Relations Offi cer (PPRO) in the state, Superintendent Ebere Amaraizu, who confi rmed the suspect’s arrest and the shallow grave, said Ozor and Ngana were members of the banned Oda Nimbo Vigilante Group in the. He said the group had been involved in the kidnap of over 20 persons along the Nsukka- UzoUwani-Onitsha road, in recent times. “Th ey were among about 30 other members of the dreaded group who were being hunted by security agents following the kidnap and murder of Ejiofor, after his relations had paid N2 million ransom for his release. “Ozor, who hails from Ugwunani village in Aku, Igboetiti Local Government Area of the state, led the police to the shallow grave in the forest where the remains were exhumed. “Our detectives discovered the shallow grave and the shrine where the gangsters took their victims to at the Aniocha forest which stretches to Eshi River in Kogi state. “Apart from Ejiofor’s remains, they found several motorcycles of other victims who must have been killed by same members ofthe vigilante group. Each time they kidnapped their victims, they blamed the action on Fulani herdsmen but it is now clear that the allegations against the Fulani herdsmen were diversionary.”

Th e spokesperson further stated that, “Th e forest is popularly known as Malaysia or Ugbo Ekwuru behind the Ugwuijoro Village in Nimbo. Ngana is from Akpama Nimbo and he was one of those in charge of monitoring Ejifor’s movements for other members of Oda Nimbo vigilante group. “Earthquake (Ozor) was among those who took him to the bush where he was allegedly murdered instead of the shrine. Over 30 members of the killer gang are still on the run and we are on their hot chase.”