Police say normalcy restored in Damaturu clash with army

The Nigeria Police Force say normalcy has been restored in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital, after the clash between some personnel of the police and the Nigerian Army.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the clash occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in Damaturu.

A statement issued by the Force spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said that a joint investigation team had been constituted by the Chief of Defence Staff.

“This is aimed at uncovering the causes of the incident and deal with the situation appropriately to prevent such occurrence in the future,” he said.

Moshood noted that Police and the Nigerian Army had had a long good working relationship that could not be compromised.

He said the Inspector-General of Police has directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 12, Bauchi, and the Commissioner of Police in Yobe, to sustain the normalcy that had been restored.

“The Inspector General of Police hereby enjoins members of the public in Damaturu and other parts of Yobe state to go about their lawful activities without fear or apprehension,” he said.

He said the renewed determination of the police to continue the fight against insurgency with other security agencies remained “unequivocal and unwavering.”