Police shoot 3, kill 1 in Jos

By Muhammad Tanko Shittu Jos

Three youths were yesterday shot by men of the Nigeria Police, killing one and injuring two at Anguwan Rogo Community of Jos North local government area, resulting from skirmishes that occurred between police and some people in the area.

It was gathered that the incident happened when a group of people were going for a funeral of a resident in the area and then due to the traffic jam, somebody among the sympathisers removed a “No Parking sign board” put by the police for other cars to pass, an action that made the police to arrest him. Realising that the driver was arrested, people that came for the funeral besieged the said police division and went away with the arrested person, a police officer opened fire at the people, which resulted in the killing of one and two other injured.

An eye witness gave the name of the Police Corporal that allegedly shot the people, as Isa, but his second name was not known, while the deceased person was identified as Abubakar Iliyasu, while another Abubakar Hashimu and one other persons were the injured.

The corpse of the deceased person was taken to the Plateau Hospital while the injured ones are currently receiving treatment at Ola Hospital in Jos. As at the time filing this story, the area had been engulfed by tension, following the incident and the major road leading to other areas of the community have been blocked by security operatives. Police public relation officer Plateau state command, ASP Tyopev Terna, could not confirm the incident, when contacted yesterday evening.

He said:”I was not official briefed, may be tomorrow (Today), I cannot be able to say something, because I don’t speak on speculations.”