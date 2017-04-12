Police smash illegal award-giving NGOs, arrest 14 ‘journalists’

Stories by Donald Iorchir

The police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have tracked down and dismantled a syndicate which specialised in granting decorative honours to members of the public for amounts ranging from N100, 000 to N500, 000.

It was gathered that the syndicate was allegedly responsible for the unprecedented increase in the number of bogus merit awards to unsuspecting Nigerians in recent time.

Police authorities stated that the syndicate had a number of fake journalists as members and added that the group operated two unregistered non-governmental organisations [NGOs] which are used to sell phony merit awards to unwary business people and chief executives across the country.

Our correspondent gathered that members of the group operated under different names such as the Independent Journalists Association (IJA) and Nigeria Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative (NYAGGI), among others.

The group was also observed to periodically hold public gatherings where merit awards were given to some Nigerians who were charged fees ranging from N100, 000to N500, 000 for each awardee.

Police sources stated that before the law enforcement agents swooped on the syndicate, there had been several complaints from members of the public who were contacted for awards and requests for payments or had been swindled by the group.

The bubble burst recently for the syndicate at the prestigious Sheraton Hotel and towers when it gathered eminent Nigerians, including the former Deputy Senate President, Alhaji Ibrahim Mantu, for another award ceremony when the police swooped on them and arrested 14 members who identified themselves as journalists, but could not produce valid identity cards to prove their claims.

Our correspondent gathered that some of those who were to be honoured at the occasion, included the director-general, Food Hygiene Initiative of Nigeria (FHIN), Dr. J. N. Karimu, who refused to receive the award when members of the group reminded him to redeem payment requests of non-refundable amounts stipulated in the letters written to him.

Harimu was said to have stormed out of the venue of the awards ceremony, insisting that merit awards should be free for those considered to be deserving of such awards.

The police, therefore, advised the public to report any member of the group that approached them with proposal for honourary awards, saying that such offers might be phony and emanating from illegal groups.

The FCT police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah while commenting on the development, said the police would stop at nothing to eliminate all forms of illegality in the Territory.