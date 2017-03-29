Police smash kidnap syndicate, rescue victims

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

Operatives of the IGP Monitoring Unit of the Nigeria Police have smashed a kidnap syndicate and arrested four members of the gang, just as one of their victims was rescued by the operatives.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this while parading the suspects, yesterday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The spokesperson, who named the suspects to include: Michael Obi, 34; Kelechi Ndukwu, 30; Ifeanyi Ezechukwu, 28 and Chinedu Amadi, 18; said they were arrested when the operatives raided the suspected kidnappers’ hideout at Umuike Allu area of Rivers state on March 20, 2017.

He said a student of Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo state (names withheld), who was being held hostage by the gang, was rescued during the operation.

A locally made revolver pistol; four live ammunition; one expended ammunition; one locally made pistol; three live cartridges; one expended cartridge as well as N200, 000 ransom money was recovered from the suspect.

Moshood added that police operatives in another raid at Umuanwa community Ikwerre LGA in Rivers state, arrested one Ifeanyi Ezechukwu, 28 and Chinedu Amadi, 18; for reportedly kidnapping their land Lady and her son. According to him, the kidnap victims were rescued by the police team and have been reunited with their family.

He said the suspects were identified by the victims and would be charge to court on completion of investigation.

The spokesperson said sequel to the directive of IGP on the activities of Cultists in Rivers state and environs, the IGP Monitoring Unit attached to the Rivers state command, working on actionable intelligence with other specialised Technical Units of the Force under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, on March 20, swooped on the hideout of suspected kidnappers and cultist gang, Iceland Confraternity’s den in Ebitanwo/Rumuakude communities.

He said two members of the gang, John Oteh, 25 and Atochi Oteh, 41; were arrested and the following exhibits: one military lar rifle with No. 770786; one locally made double barrel gun; two locally made single barrel cut-to size guns; one locally made pistol; seven cartridges and one expended cartridge, was recovered from them.

According to him, they confessed to the crime admitting to the various roles they played in various armed robberies, kidnappings and other cultist activities linked to them.