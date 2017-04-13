Police smash robbery gang, nab 8

By Chizoba Ogbeche

The Police in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have smashed three robbery gangs terrorising residents of the Territory and environs.

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DCP Anjuguri Manzah, said police operatives attached to Gwarinpa Division, while responding to a distress call on an on-going armed robbery attack, on April 4, 2017, intercepted and arrested the duo of Nyam Philips, 24 and Isaac Kakaan, 23; at 22 Road, Second Avenue, Gwarinpa.

He said the exhibits recovered from the suspects included: one locally made pistol; two live ammunition; one hammer and other dangerous house breaking implements.

The spokesperson said the suspects had been transferred to the Command Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

“In another development, on April 17, police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), acting on tip off arrested one Mohammed Sani, 24, and his cohort, Nafiu Bala, both of Yola Adamawa state, who specialise in stealing cars from where parked.”

He said both suspects were arrested by the police operatives at their hideout in One-Man Village, Mararaba, Nasarawa state, adding that three Toyota Camry cars with reg. nos. EU933 ABC; YAB 661 EW and BL 726 RSH; were recovered from the suspects.

Mazah further stated that an investigative team attached to the Command CIID, acting on intelligence, busted and arrested members of a notorious syndicate that specialise in breaking into parked cars and stealing cash and other valuable.

He said the suspects, who use different cars for their operation, specialise in trailing unsuspecting members of the public from banks and break into their vehicles where they are parked.

He named the suspects arrested are: Nnadi Nzecha; Chukwuma Ale; IK Ugwuake and Kumbor Isaac, just as one Honda EOD with reg. no. BWR 234 LN; one Toyota Avalon with reg. no. KRD 827 DB; one Ford Focus with reg. no. AKD 925 DJ and one Toyota Sienna with reg. no. RSH 913 MW were recovered from the gang.

The spokesperson sail one fabricated master key; 21 filler; one GPS car tracker; electronics and others were also recovered from them.