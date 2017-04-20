Police to recruit 30,000 personnel annually – DIG

By Sidi A. Umar

Sokoto

The management of the Nigeria Police Force yesterday said it had concluded plans to recruit 30, 000 personnel annually to enhance community policing in the country, the Deputy Inspector- General of Police, in charge of North-west zone, Mr. Maigari Dikko, has disclosed.

Maigari, who stated this yesterday in Sokoto while addressing officers and men of the Command, said the Inspector-General of Police had already written to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.

“The Inspector-General had already written to the President and as soon as he gives the approval, we intend to recruit 30, 000 personnel every year for a period of three years.

“We are really facing manpower challenge in the force. We have only 375, 000 personnel in the country and this is inadequate even with the 10, 000 cadets currently undergoing training,” he said.

He said the Force had already recruited 10, 000 personnel, who were currently undergoing training in various police training schools across the country.

The DIG added that the management was looking for alternative source of funding through the Police Trust Fund to tackle challenges bedevilling force.

Dikko re-affirmed the commitment of the Inspector-General of Police towards improving the welfare of officers and the rank and file.

He commended the Sokoto Police Command for its efforts in curtailing cattle rustling and illicit drugs in the state.

In a remark, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Abdulkadir, said the Command was currently faced with challenges which included shortage of manpower and patrol vehicles, while some of the police divisions were operating from makeshift structures, “as they do not have a standard police station.”