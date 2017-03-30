Police Trust Fund and repositioning NPF

By Orji Iheanyi

Humans have a tendency to situate particular happenings into mental compartments, and the difference between these situations sometimes influences our behaviours more than the happenings themselves. Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus sometime ago opined that “mindsets play strange tricks on us” and as a result, we see things the way our minds have instructed our eyes to see them. But to guarantee a better future, we must decide to first understand the present without prejudice. And towards such perspicacity, it is high time we became ambivalent in our perspective of the Nigeria Police Force.

At this defining moment, an average police officer is rigidly perceived by most Nigerians to be crooked, while others view police officers more as a predicament, rather than the protectors of individual rights and upholders of law and order. As a consequence of this sad and saddening biography, the maxim “Police is your friend” is now used as fodder for jokes in places where people gather to laugh away their sorrows.

But the truth still remains that in the discharge of their duties regrettably as I pointed out in my article titled ‘Policing the Police in Nigeria’, the Nigeria Police Force have long had a bad reputation for needless highhandedness, unjustified blood lust, brazen extortion and bribery, criminal activities, commercialization of criminal enquiries, and in general, endemic corruption bedevilling its ranks.

But the ambivalence herein is that we have police officers whose essentially humanistic preoccupation cannot be easily wished away.

This is another side of NPF which is rarely talked about. We have hundreds of officers sacrificing their lives yearly on the line of duty so that we can live ours. Because of inadequate funding, we have a police force that is expected to do much with little, and in case of death or accident, have themselves or their dependants poorly or not compensated at all. The ambivalence herein is that the NPF’s greatest achievements often go unsung. These biggest achievements are conflicts which do not make headlines because they didn’t happen.

Thus, police successes in any way it might be viewed, are often immaterial as they have lower visibility than their failings.

The 1999 Constitution emphasizes that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary preoccupation of the government. In performing this role, the government thereby delegated the duty of maintenance of internal security to the NPF. Hence, the NPF are by law saddled with the responsibility of the prevention and detection of crime, the preservation of peace and order and the enforcement of all laws and regulations.

And with no apologies, they are expected to discharge these duties efficiently and effectively. The critical poser now is: can these duties be discharge efficiently and effectively without adequate funding? Truly, money can mean different things to different persons. Some say it is the root of all evil, others say it is the root of all good.

One writer says about it: “There is trouble getting it, anxiety in keeping it, temptations in the use of it, guilt in the abuse of it, and perplexity in disposing of it”. But to me, money might not buy happiness in some cases but it can at least boast the morale and improve the operational efficiency of the NPF.

In repositioning the NPF for the 21st century challenge of effective policing, the Police Trust Fund bill pending in the National Assembly since 2009 must be revisited and passed. The bill seeks to address the funding challenges of the Nigeria police in totality and on a sustainable basis. It seeks to tax corporate entities to complement the Federal Government in funding the police. The bill if passed would enable the police to be on first line charge, and would be funded by agreed percentages to be deducted from local and foreign businesses operating in the country. The funds would then be directly channelled to the state commands on quarterly basis. In the words of IGP Idris, “We believe that with the establishment of that Trust Fund, all tiers of government will contribute to the funding of the police.

Federal, state, and local government areas will contribute as a first line charge. Even the private sector operators will also contribute and by so doing, there will be enough resources to adequately equip the police to discharge their responsibilities”. Kudos to him as he takes a commendable step to reintroduce this bill before the National Assembly.

Until the Police Trust Fund (PTF) bill is passed, every attempt towards curbing corruption within the NPF would be a wild goose chase without a human face.

How can bail be free in our police stations when of about 3000 police stations in the country, almost all operate without any overhead costs? How can the police be non-partisan during elections when they depend on the mercy of state and local governments for resources for mobilization during elections? How can the police not use torture to garner confession when that is the only affordable option left? How can complainants not be required to ‘pay’ or bribe before arrests are made to settle cases when the police stations are under staffed, those available are overworked and overstressed, patrol vehicles are rickety or non-functional, and those that can at least move will need fuel?

How can collecting a police report or making a statement not have a price tag when the police stations are lacking diaries, police registers, statement forms, file jackets, stationeries etc? How can they not be willing to be personal guards to wealthy citizens, or tempted to sell justice to the highest bidder when their conditions of service is nothing to write home about? How can their unjustified blood lust and highhandedness be completely tackled when there is a dearth of professionalism brought about by inadequate training as a result of poor funding? Why would they not be likened to toothless bull dogs when they lack the necessary equipment and training to quell a riot talk more of an armed confrontation?

Though morality is seen by the populace as not to be a virtue among the NPF; and though police corruption has remained a gangrene that has eaten deep into the marrows of the society; the Police have continued to be an indispensable agency in the society.

As demonstrated few years ago in the Nigerian NGO CLEEN Foundation’s comprehensive national survey of criminal victimization: 52% of respondents reported crime to their family; 20.2% to police; but only 3% to traditional leaders; 2.3% to religious leaders; and 2.4% to vigilante groups.

Nigeria is a country infested with many security challenges ranging from kidnappings, armed robberies, militancy, pipeline vandalism, cattle rustlings and herdsmen attacks etc. There is an urgent need for the National Assembly to pass the Police Trust Fund bill placed before it. By so doing, they are saving our soul.

Mr Iheanyi lives in Enugu.