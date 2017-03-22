Police Trust Fund: Panacea to bad funding

Over time, the capacity of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to eff ectively discharge its primary responsibilities has been called to question by citizens of this populous African nation. Th is skepticism is more painfully worrisome when citizens compare the NPF with the police authorities of other advanced nations.

Th e trouble, more often, is not that the criticism is unfounded, but that the comparison lacks both justifi cation and basis. Let us begin by understanding the duties of the police in Nigeria. Going by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the police have the duty to arrest any off ender that goes against the law of the land.

It is also the primary responsibility of the police to prevent off ences from being committed especially when there are threats of impending crime or security issues.

Th e Police mobilize its personnel to such areas to forestall possible breakdown of law and order. In addition, the Police have the duty to protect lives and properties of the citizenry of the state. In this regard, the series of trainings and the equipments given to them are to ensure that this function is carried out well enough. Th e power to maintain law and order in the society is one that imbued them with the authority to compel citizens to obey the law, thereby maintain peace in the society. Th e Police equally have the power to detect and investigate crime and criminal activities. Th ese constitutional roles are not fundamentally diff erent from what is contained in the Police Act. According to the Police Act, the duties of the police shall be the prevention and detection of crime, the apprehension of off enders, the preservation of law and order, the protection of life and property and the due enforcement of all laws and regulations. While all the above are clear and unambiguous, the extent to which the NPF has been able to discharge them as expected has always been a contentious issue. In both proactive and reactive policing, the NPF is said to hover around the average and below. Th is may be arguable, but in comparative term, a number of visible incapabilities tend to work against the NPF such that the police forces in other countries appear better placed to do their jobs than ours. However, the trouble with such off hand judgement is that it misses a number of variables. For instance, what would happen if the NPF gets the requisite funding it needs to train, retrain and specially train its men and offi cers? Would there be any change if the NPF has the fi nancial capacity to procure the necessary equipment to fi ght and combat crime? What if the NPF has the fi nancial wherewithal to recruit enough personnel to give a reasonable balance in the nation’s police-citizens ratio?

For whatever reason, lack of adequate funding has been the fate of the NPF for a long time now, and successive Inspectors-General have only learnt to make do with what is available and leave it at that. Th at may account for the reason why little or no impact is being made time after time.

In the words of the present Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, “Th e Nigeria Police as an organisation is faced with many challenges. I can say that the greatest challenge is funding…” Take for instance the reality that the NPF has been and is still being overstretched, the IGP said “only over 300, 000 police offi cers and men are managing 182 million people.” Th at is Nigeria’s situation! Compare that with other African countries like Egypt, with a population of 80 million and police strength of one million. In fact, Nigeria is not even near the United Nation’s minimum requirement of 1:400 policepopulation ratio.

Th ere was a revelation that in 2010, NPF made a recurrent proposal of N45 billion, out of which it got only N16 billion, and in 2013, according to former IGP Solomon Arase, it asked for N56 billion but the budget offi ce released only N7 billion. In 2015, the force requested for N71 billion and got only N5 billion.

Th is culture of starving the Force of fund has not abated. IGP Ibrahim Idris recently revealed that out of the N16 billion in the 2016 capital budget of the police formations and commands across the country, only N4 billion was released. He explained further that there are about 3000 police stations across the federation, and almost all of them operate without any overhead costs. Consider also that the NPF has always found it diffi cult to procure utility vehicles to enable its men move easily and rapidly in response to distress calls, in hot pursuit of criminal or even on inspection tours. We have heard of instances where some concerned state governors donate vehicles and other equipment to the NPF to assist the Force in discharging its constitutional duties in the said states. For example, a news report has it that the Force received 548 patrol vehicles from nine state governments in the last 20 months as those states realized that the force battles inadequate funding and poor infrastructure.

In addition, the force received 530 motorbikes, 19 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), three choppers, two gunboats, and three ambulances from May 29, 2015 to date. Th ose are donations that came from Lagos state, which gave a total of 295 patrol vans, 450 power bikes, three helicopters, two gunboats and 15 APCs within the period under review. Th e state also acquired revolving lights, sirens and public address systems, vehicular radio communications, bullet-proof vests and helmets for the police. Kaduna State also donated 107 new patrol vehicles fi tted with communications equipment, three ambulances, fi ve space buses, 50 police surveillance patrol motorcycles, 30 Cruiser motorcycles, and 135 walkietalkie sets. Kogi state donated new Ford vans; Rivers states donated 30 patrol vans; Kano donated 27 new Hillux vans, three Volkswagen Golf cars; Anambra gave 25 new Toyota Camry saloons; Abia 20 SUVs; Bauchi nine Hillux vans, and Bayelsa four refurbished APCs. Nigeria, said to have one of the most poorly-funded police force, is constitutionally designed to have a federally controlled and funded police, but the NPF rely on state and local governments for essential equipment. To resolve this dearth of funding, a proposal for a Police Trust Fund has been made since 2009 in the form of a Bill to the National Assembly.

Th e Bill has not been passed ever since, and the need for its reconsideration is presently re-echoing. Th e IGP for instance holds a fi rm belief that “the force would be fully funded if the Bill pending before the National Assembly since 2009 is passed.” As he gets set to reintroduce the Bill before the National Assembly, he expressed the confi dence that if passed, the Bill would enable the police access fund without unnecessary hindrances, thereby easing the troubles of going capin-hand to beg for logistics from states and local governments. How would it work? Th e Fund is expected to be a sort of fi rst line charge, to be funded by agreed percentages which would be deducted as tax from local and foreign businesses operating in the country. It is possible also that states and local governments would also contribute through a direct channeling of a certain percentage of their allocations directly to the Fund.

Th is would ensure ease of access and bypass bureaucratic bottlenecks. Of course, the Trust would have a Board of Trustees to consist of reasonable people of proven integrity who are expected to understand exigencies of police requests, and who would be able to analyse same and respond with the required alacrity in making funds available for all convincing demands. It is hoped that the National Assembly would, this time, see the need to critically have a second look at the Bill and see reasons to pass it into law.

If they do, the days of low morale, being understaff ed, obsolete equipment, lack of training, lack of specialty and corrupt tendencies would be over. A Police Force befi tting of our status as the ‘Giant of Africa’ will soon emerge. Ibrahim wrote from Kano