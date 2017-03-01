Police vow to ensure diligent prosecution of cases

By Chizoba Ogbeche Abuja In a bid to ensure that criminals are removed from the larger society, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has assured of diligent prosecution of criminal cases in court. Idris made the vow while declaring open a one-day seminar for Zonal/Command Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) with the theme: “Public Perception and Improving the Image of the Nigeria Police Force,” yesterday, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The workshop, which was jointly organised by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Department and the United Kingdom (UK) Department for International Development, was designed to keep the image-makers of the Police abreast of the dynamic nature of public communication. While lamenting the fact that the “Police is underfunded,” the Police had recorded remarkable progress in the execution of its constitutional mandates of crime fighting, internal security among others.

He further enjoined the officers to “to foster and evolve effective dialogue and communication for better understanding between the public and the Police in their Commands.” “You must be frequent in the media by way of adequate publicity of Police achievements and successes. You must ensure proper tracking of the news media and be ready to counter adverse reports with facts and figures from the point of view that enhances police credibility. “Always respond to enquiries from the press. It is more beneficial to give your response from the Police point of view than to allow the press to speculate.”