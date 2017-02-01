Polio vaccines: Kwali insists on mobilisation strategy against rejection

Share This





















By Donald Iorchir

Department of Health in Kwali area council has given said that it would continue to use social mobilisation strategy to educate parents with a view to tackling the menace of rejection of polio vaccines.

The Head of Department, Health, Dr. Samuel Adudu, disclosed this known when the department carried out sub-national immunisation-plus days in the 10 political wards of the Council.

Adudu, who is also the coordinator of Primary Health Care (PHC), expressed satisfaction with the exercise, even as he tasked parents to always present their children for immunisation against the child killer disease.

He noted that the successes recorded were as a result of the involvement of various stakeholders in Kwali and environs.

They, he said included politicians, traditional and religious leaders, adding that prior to the exercise letters were sent to churches and mosques within Kwali.

The medical practitioner stressed his commitment to build the capacity of immunisation officers in order to provide quality health care delivery to members of the public.

He commended the efforts of the council chairman for giving the department a helping hand, just as he encouraged him to sustain the gesture.

