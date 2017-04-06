Politics and separation of powers: Nigerian youths perspective

Nigerian youths have always been vocal, bearing their minds on happenings in the country especially in the political terrain. In this piece, Terry Okan of the Concerned Youths for Better Nigeria (CYBN), discusses the doctrine of separation of power, the legislature; the executive in present day Nigerian political sphere.

“The term tripartite system is ascribed to French enlightenment political philosopher Baron de Montesquieu in the spirit of the Laws(1748), he described the separation of political power among a legislature, executive and judiciary” this was designed to allow for proper balance in power, checks and disallow absolute power.

”This piece is not designed to take us through another lecture on the principle of separation of power but to erase our doubts as to what is expected in true separation of power where the three arms of government oversees the other through checks and balances that will prevent total concentration of power in one arm of government.

It is pertinent to note here that the democratic system practice today in Nigeria was clued from the American system where true separation of power and true federalism has been practiced is being practiced and is responsible for the relative stability experienced up until now in the United State.

No doubt this system of governance has proved most successful as equal representation is allowed and excessive power concentration in certain arm of government is properly checkmated. On the contrary the Nigerian system seem to be suffering from the overbearing attitude, political interest and zealousness of a few individuals with selfish ends in a bead to satisfy the undying thirst of their paymasters whose priority is the continuous sabotage of the system.

In line with the above one wonders why the grouse between the Legislative arm of government and the Executive arm has remained a reoccurring decimal and both parties seem unable to come to a common ground for the full benefit of Nigerians.

It is more disturbing that for a few individuals personal interest, trivial issues that has no direct impact on the average Nigerian has become their penchant giving rise to the question if actually in Nigeria we are up for true separation of power, a situation where the legislature will have complete power to check the activities of the Executive and the reverse being the case or are we made up for unitary system where decisions are made from a singular desk and no opposition from other arms of government.

Given the multiethnic and secular nature of Nigeria is only common sense that true separation of power prevails and will be the way forward, as the over bearing activities of a particular arm of government can be checkmated as this allows voices of the oppressed to be heard and their interest reflected in the polity.

A situation where the Executive is completely super imposed on the Legislative arm of government will mean that the ordinary Nigerian on the street will be in absolute quagmire as legislations that will be in the interest of the ordinary Nigerian may never see the light of day any more.

Many wonder why the upper legislative arm under the leadership of distinguish senator Bokola Saraki that has achieved so much in less than two years from inception will be surrounded with much opposition from the Executive arm a pep into the Upper house of the Legislative arm’s activities suggest great achievements far reaching compared to its predecessors within same time frame, it is interesting to note that given this turmoil beclouding it as a result of its resolve to deliver on true separation of power and act as a last hope to the ordinary man the senate has passed thirty-three bills for the good of Nigerians as these bills when evaluated has direct impact on the common man few of this bills include:-

THE SENATE BILLS THAT HAVE BEEN PASSED (ORIGINATED IN THE SENATE)

1. Bankruptcy & Insolvency Act Cap.B2 LFN 2011 (Repeal and Enactment) Bill 2015

2. Public Procurement Amendment Act

3.Nigerian Railway Corporation Act, 1955 N129 LFN 2004 (Repeal And Re-Enactment) Bill 2015

4. Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Bill 2015

5. National Centre For Cancer And Treatment (Est.) Bill SB. 10

6. Federal University Of Petroleum Resources Effurun And For Other Related Matters Bill, 2016

7. Forestry Research Institute Act Bill 2015

8. Soil Science Nigerian Institute Act Bill 2015 9. High Court Of FCT Amendment Act Bill

10. Electronic Transactions Bill 2015

11. Public Procurement Amendment Act Bill 2015

12. National Assembly Budget and Research Office (Establishment) Bill, 2016

13. Jamb Act (Amendment) Bill, 2016

14. Food Security Bill, 2016

15. Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (Est. etc.) Act Bill, 2016

16. Defence Space Agency (Est. etc.) Act Bill 2016

17. Federal University, Wukari (Establishment, etc.) Act Bill

18. Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme Act Bill, 2016.

19. National Institute for Cancer Research & Treatment (Establishment, etc.) Act Bill

20. High Court of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (Amendment) Act Bill

21. Electronic Transactions Act Bill 2016

22. North East Development Commission Bill (Establishment, etc.) Act Bill 2016

23. Code of Conduct Act (Amendment) Bill 2016

24. Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Education Institutions Bill 2016

25. Counterfeit And Fake Drugs And Unwholesome Processed Foods Act 2004 SB55

26. Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service Bill 2016 SB81

27. National Poverty Alleviation Commission (Est. etc.) 2016 SB23

28. Air force Institute of Technology (Est. etc.) 2016 SB180

29. 2015 FCT Appropriation Act (SB. 225)

30. National Sports Lottery Act, 2005 Amendment Bill (SB.227)

31.Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill, 32. 2016 Appropriation Bill (SB 212)

33. INEC Amendment Bill (SB 231 & 234)

In line with this bills passed are achievements recorded already in the Eight Assembly which include the following:-

*Legislative Achievements of the 8th Senate so far* 33 Senate Bills Passed* 68 Bills Due for Second Reading 56 Bills Introduced Since September 227 Bills at First Reading Stage 145 Bills Due for Second Reading 118 Bills at Committee stage 411 Bills Introduced 9 Priority Bills at Committee Stage 54 House Bills Waiting for Concurrence 35 Concurrence bills passed 32 Constitution amendment Bills

With the above mentioned facts one can say that the senate, under the leadership of Distinguish Senator, Bukola saraki’s (Dr.) leadership is on track and are poised to deliver on the basis which they were elected by their constituents which primarily is to ensure that bills that will favour the common man are addressed, the principle of separation of power are adhered to and above all serve as a check to the activities of a few that are determined to gag the senate and turn the legislative arm to a puppet.

It is therefore paramount that the rancour between the Executive arm and the Upper house be put to rest. In every democracy issues as this abound but it behoves on both arms of government to fashion out mediation and address issues, personal interest cannot supersede the collective interest of Nigerians neither can checks and balances expected from the Legislature be swept under the carpet .

As checks are the required ingredients needed to make straight the activities of the various arms of government.

It is my believe that the senate leadership irrespective of the prevailing challenges has demonstrated courage to forge ahead with the good works it is saddled with and nothing more than kudos is expected of an egalitarian leadership as this, from Nigerians. It is our utmost desire that they remain committed to the good works they have started as it serves not just individual purpose but common benefit of all Nigerians.