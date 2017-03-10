‘Politics without women is meaningless’

By Joy Emmanuel

Yenagoa

Wife of Governor of Bayelsa state, Mrs. Rachael Dickson has said that over one hundred appointments are being held by women in the state.

The wife of the Governor stated this yesterday in Yenagoa during the celebration of belated International Women Day.

She said “a lot of progress has been made towards enabling more women to rise to the top, adding that there has been progress in the inclusion of women in the polity of the state.

This year’s theme, she said was apt and a call for all to speak up against every evil perpetrated against our women and the girls.

She said it is a means of calling all to be bold to fight every abuse and molestation taking the lead in the society today.

“Mothers, wake up and raise the alarm in all boldness till rescue comes. Your daughters are your future. Do not protect a man for any reason, whoever he is to you, is to the detriment of the future of your daughter”, she admonished women.

She also called on the girls who are living with abuse of any form to be bold and speak up, adding that was the way they could free from bondage.

In their separate goodwill messages, the chairpersons of Nigeria Council for Women Society Rebbeca Sowari, her counterpart from International Federation of Women Lawyers, Dise Ohise Ogbisere and that of National Association of Women Journalists Maria Olodi Osuma and Nigeria Medical Association women wing, Boboye Ombe, all asked that women should collectively stand for their girl children, adding that women deserve respect, love and care.