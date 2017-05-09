Poor service delivery: NCC threatens mobile network operators

Executive Vice Chairman, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Engr Umar Dambatta, yesterday threatened to blacklist any Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) found culpable of various infractions including protracted call-drops and poor service delivery.

Th is came just as the NCC boss expressed displeasure over the spate of job losses in the communication sector, which had led to sack of thousands of Nigerians in the recent time. Engr Dambatta who issued the threat in Abuja during an investigative public hearing by the House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee investigating operational activities of telecommunications equipment and service companies and vendors in Nigeria.

According to him, the commission resorted to sanction as part of ongoing eff orts to protect consumers and empower Nigerians to take informed decision on the choice of eff ective MNOs to patronise. He explained that measures have also been put in place to check the challenge of unsolicited messages which contribute to low quality of service, as aggrieved consumers report such default through dedicated toll free Number 622. Dambatta however pointed out that some of the operators blamed the default on certain factors including: erratic power supply, paucity of foreign exchange for importation of telecom equipment, vandalisation of infrastructure and other infrastructure and nonaccess to right of way to deploy the required telecoms infrastructure.

On the spate of job losses in the sector in the recent time, Engr Dambatta regretted the trend, but pointed out that the Commission was not involved in handling of labour related matter, as it was under the purview of Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment