Published On: Thu, Jan 5th, 2017

Poor visibility, flight disruptions worry NAMA

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has expressed concern about the challenges and difficulties airlines and air travellers have experienced in the past days as a result of reduced flight visibility.
In a statement issued in Lagos, the managing director of the agency, Mr. Emma Anasi, NAMA attributed the situation to the prevailing harmattan dust haze that has limited operations into most airports.
“While the agency is not unmindful of the economic losses to airlines, passengers   and   other   airport   stakeholders,   the agency   is   however   primarily required   to ensure   safety   of   lives   and   properties   by   ensuring   that   all   flight operations   are   in   compliance   with   minimum   state   weather   conditions   as published by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for each airport,” he said.

The managing director said NAMA had earlier taken appropriate measures to ensure the availability and reliability of air navigation facilities at all the airports.     In   addition,   he said NAMA had I October   2015   implemented   and published   Performance   Based   Navigation   (PBN)   flight   procedures   for   the guidance of aircraft into and out of 16 domestic airports in addition to similar procedures implemented at Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt in 2012.
“The Agency wishes to use this opportunity to encourage Nigerian airline operators   to   equip   their   fleets and take  advantage  of   these  new   PBN  flight procedures,   as   well   as   other   satellite   based   navigation   systems   such   as Automatic Dependent Surveillance Contract (ADS-C) and Controller Pilot Data Link Communication Systems that were implemented in 2015, with increased level   of   safety,   accuracy,   reliability,   integrity,   availability   and   continuity   of service.

“Furthermore, while the current severe weather conditions are expected to improve within the next few days, NAMA in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transportation has embarked on the upgrading of existing facilities, as well as the deployment of new communication, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management systems that will further enhance capacity as well as safety, efficiency and economy of flight operations.
“NAMA wishes to state that flight operations in the year had have been relatively very safe following significant investments made in the development of safety critical infrastructure and manpower.

