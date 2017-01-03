POWA donates food to 350 widows, others in Kano

Share This





















By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Wife of Kano state Commissioner of Police, Hajiya Salma Yusuf, has on behalf of Police officers wives association (POWA) donated food items worth N8 million to Police widows and orphans, who lost their bread winners in the course of discharging their constitutional responsibility.

Speaking while distributing the items to 350 widows affected at the officers Mess in Kano, Yusuf said the food items was distributed to them having taking into cognisance the fact that they deserved compassion and pity in the face of their appalling predicament accentuated by the loss of their respective bread winners.

She pointed out that the work of a police officer was fraught with danger as one had to be exposed to challenging and gruelling circumstances adding that the extension of the gesture had become imperative considering the fact that the deceased police officers had left behind their wives and orphans seeking care and adequate attention.

She said the POWA, Kano chapter muted the idea of the foundation to cater for the needs of its members, stressing that the foundation would be run on the premise of accountability, honesty and probity.

In his remarks, Kano state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Rabiu Yusuf, said his Command was ever willing to assist its officers and men who had exhibited a spirit of bravery and courage in the course of discharging their constitutional responsibility adding that the issue of gallantry was paramount in police conduct.

Also speaking, Kano state Deputy-Commander-General of the Hisbah Guards, Malama Zaharau Muhammad said assisting orphans had been emphasized in the glorious Quran affirming that humanities were often saved from calamities as a result of supporting orphans to earn a comfortable life.

