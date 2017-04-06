Power generation: NNPC’s latest bold venture

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recently unveiled plans to venture into power generation, and hopes to generate about 4, 000 megawatts of power in the next 10 years to boost supply in the country. PATRICK ANDREW reports

Epileptic power supply has been a pain-inthe neck. Successive administrations despite eff orts to address the problem barely had any tangible success. Generation has been adduced as the bane of the dismal power supply as distribution companies have repeatedly blamed limited allocation for the paltry electricity supplied to end users. The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) Managing Director, Engr. Ernest Mupwaya, alluded to this claiming that all DisCos have issues with generation of electricity.

“We are among the 11 distribution companies that are allocated electricity by the GenCos and we are allocated 111/2 percent to distribute to our franchise areas, this clearly is insuffi cient. “But we assure you that as incremental allocation of electricity from the generation companies improves, the AEDC would step up its supply to residents and install more meters.

” Now, the NNPC wants to intervene in power generation. Th e corporation is optimistic that with its capacity, technical expertise, personnel and will and focus, it could generation 4,000 megawatts of electricity within 10 years to feed into the national grid, and thus contribute positively to end the low power generation and supply to consumers.

“If you generate enough power, the multiplier eff ect will revive most of the moribund industries across the country. NNPC intends to capture 50 per cent of the gas market in Nigeria by growing the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC) from the 500 million standard cubic feet/day of gas that it is today to about 3 to 4 billion standard cubic feet/day in the next 10 years.

The Corporation’s Chief Operating Offi cer (COO), Gas and Power, Engr. Saidu Mohammed, made the bold statement at the 2017 retreat Autonomous Business Unit, ABU (Gas and Power), in Kaduna, saying this would be achieved through building independent power plants. In the face of Herculean challenges confronting GENCOs, the NNPC has developed capabilities in processing, transportation and marketing of gas for export and domestic utilization. He further added that the nation’s gas resources had the potential of changing the landscape of the Nigerian economy for the better. It is not be the fi rst time the NNPC would be off ering succour to core national challenge. The corporation came to the nation’s rescue in the hey days of criminal fuel scarcity and sleepless nights at dispensing stations.

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation idea of venturing into building mega stations for products distribution was conceived to reduce products scarcity in the country. Before the corporation decided to embark on retail products supply, independent marketers and others in the business of production distribution held the country and consumers of petroleum products to ransom.

Th ey did this either through cutthroat hoarding or outright hike of prices of petroleum products at their whims and caprice. The corporation, which had hitherto been too unconcerned with the retail end of its business allowing independent marketers and their cohorts in the downstream industry to have a fi eld day, opted to be more proactive by stepping in to ensure that petroleum products get to all Nigerians irrespective of location.

Albeit a producer nation, Nigeria notoriously suff ers from shortage of supply of fuel with the resultant untold hardship infl icted on the people, businesses and other related ventures dependent on supply of petroleum products.

Queues at dispensing stations had become excruciating, perennial and criminally unbearable for a nation rated as the sixth oil producing nation in the world, so much so that perpetual limited supply of fuel was constantly used as index measure and describe Nigeria as a failed state.

So, the NNPC decided to introduce an initiative enabling the corporation to establish and manage two new categories of retail outlets – the Super Mega-Stations, Mega-Stations and Standard Stations – under the corporation’s retail business. The initiative was besides a cocktail of mega-stations, fl oating mega-stations and affi liate stations already in operation across the country. It began by building 50 new fuel stations across the country.

Explaining the rationale behind the initiative, the NNPC spokesman, late Dr Levi Ajuonuma, said it was the corporation’s way of ensuring that there was no scarcity of petroleum products in the future. “Th e 50 new fuel stations would fall into diff erent categories, some of them will be super mega stations, some will be megastations and others will be standard stations. “This categorization is based on the size and the kind of facilities each would have, and accounts for the cost variations. What we know now is that the actual cost of each station will be determined by the size, location, and the kind of facilities each would have and on whether they are super-mega, mega or standard stations,” the statement issued to that eff ect said. Th e NNPC was convinced then that besides ensuring that Nigerians enjoy adequate supply of products close to their homes and at aff ordable prices, the venture would also create jobs and boost the economy to ensure that the corporation touch the lives of Nigerians in many positive ways, Th at mega stations and multiple franchise are recurrent decimal ensuring suffi cient supply of petroleum products attest to the positive and enormous benefi ts of the initiative. Today, there are hundreds of mega stations serving the needs of the populace and drastically limiting the monopoly that hitherto existed to the peril of the people. Thus, the current move to breathe some life into power generation with a view augment and improve generation electricity for distribution to the end users is a welcome development.

Explaining the concept Engr. Mohammed said the power plants would be built in the next three to ten years by Incorporated Joint Venture Companies that would involve NNPC, International Power Companies and other Nigerian Investors to be structured after the Nigerian Liquefi ed Natural Gas (NLNG) business model. “Power generation is a big business. As at today, NNPC has interest in two power plants, one in Okpai, Delta State and the other in Afam, Rivers State, which were respectively built by our Joint Ventures with Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC). “These two power plants collectively generate up to 1,000 megawatts and they are the most reliable and cheapest source of power to the national grid in Nigeria today,” Engr. Mohammed affi rmed. According to him, plans were underway to commence Okpai Phase 2 Power Plant and that other JV power plants like Obite & Agura would also be progressed soon to boost power generation in the country. Engr. Mohammed said the new thinking involved the extension of the corporation’s major gas pipeline infrastructure into a robust network to connect various parts of the country, adding that implementation of the Ajaokuta to Abuja-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) extension has progressed. “The main base-loads to justify such infrastructure are power plants that would consume the gas and for that, we are planning to build about 2,000 to 3,100 megawatts, combined, in these three cities. “The partnership will involve players who will bring in their various capacities as operators, builders of power plants and as investors. NNPC will also bring its strength of being a dominant player in the Nigerian gas value chain,” he stated. Ismail Mohammed, an Abuja-based power consumer thinks NNPC’s venturing into power generation holds no little prospect and wants the corporation to hasten up believing that it would spur others to take up the challenge and invest in power generation. “It will I think make the GenCos to sit up, take the bull by the horns and face the task of generating enough power for distribution. It is a shame that Nigeria with about 180 million people is struggling with less than 4,000 megawatts while South Africa with 48 million people has over 100,000 megawatts of power at any given time.”