Power of resurrection in an ailing nation

Gbemiga Olakunle

The other time it was the issue of cholera outbreak that claimed some lives in parts of the country, particularly South-west. And it was traced to poor sanitation result from unhygienic disposal of solid waste. Open defecation is not limited to the rural areas. Residents of some urban centres like Ado-Ekiti, Lagos, Ibadan and even Abuja also practice it. Prophetically, I wrote a letter on behalf of my Local Council Development Area dated December 12, 2016 to minister of health requesting for provision/construction of 15 VIP toilets/restrooms across Araromi LCDA (now Ado-Awaye) newly created from Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State. Part of the letter reads “It should be noted that most of the old family compounds don’t have toilet facilities except for recently built houses.

And in order to forestall any epidemic, we are requesting for about 15 VIP toilets/restrooms that will be distributed equitably across the new Araromi (now Ado-Awaye) LCDA which is made up of about 25 towns and villages”.

I got a response dated December 29, 2016 with Ref No: MH2768/4271/1 which reads inter alia, “In spite of Federal Ministry of Health’s Vision to reduce morbidity and mortality due to communicable diseases to the barest minimum, having minimal prevalence of non-communicable diseases and significantly increase the life expectancy and quality of life of Nigerians, we regret to inform you that your request is vested with Ministry of Environment in your state”.

About three months later, the Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) broke out and is currently ravaging some northern parts of the country. According to statistics by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as at April 5, 2017, three cases of meningitis were recorded in Lagos out which two people died. The report said a total of 3, 959 cases and 438 deaths have been reported with 181 laboratory confirmed cases so far. Meningitis outbreaks are currently reported in 19 states with five states mostly affected including Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto in the North-west and Niger in North-central.

And what were the major causes again? Of course, they are poor sanitation and overcrowding. The Federal Ministry of Health is now compelled to spend billions of naira on a communicable disease which could have been prevented with a much lower expenditure through good public awareness and cordial inter-ministerial relationship/collaboration with Federal Ministries of Environment and Power, Works and Housing. In fact, the Federal Ministry of Environment was carved out from the merger of some departments mainly from the Federal Ministry of Health and other Departments from the Old Federal Ministry of Works & Housing and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

When there was an outbreak of cholera last year, the Federal Ministry of Health should have partnered the Federal Ministry of Environment and their state counterparts with a view to control pollution through the construction of public convenience across the country in order to improve the sanitation.

The health ministry could also have inspired Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to engage in social housing for citizens in order to reduce overcrowding.

In the same vein, massive rural electrification projects and road construction to link up our rural areas can also reduce overcrowding in urban centres. The collaboration should also be expected with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to ensure provision of potable water in urban and rural areas in order to improve public sanitation and hygiene.

So, there is the need for synergy and inter-governmental agencies collaboration to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases if the welfare of Nigerians could be guaranteed. Incidentally, the Federal Government has proposed N1.9b on sewage and fumigation in 2017 budget with no provision for direct pollution control.

To prove the Governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, wrong, God is not the one punishing Nigeria with the outbreak of meningitis. Rather, the outbreak of the dreaded disease is due to poor sanitation among Nigerians in the affected areas with indiscriminate spitting of saliva/sputum all over the place without covering such with sand. The lack of collaboration among some MDAs at the federal and state levels is also a factor. And so God is not the author of the disease. The Scripture has rightly said that “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…”-Hosea 4:6 (a).

Now that we are aware of the causes of the health issues that are confronting us which have become national phenomenon, the relevant authorities should therefore rise up to the challenge and solve the problem holistically. And since the governor has brought God into the picture in case the root cause is spiritual, we can therefore repent of our sins as a nation and beg for forgiveness so that the Risen Lord can heal this nation with the Power of Resurrection at this Easter.

There is no doubt that the land is sick. And the same condition applies to its inhabitants, economy and polity. But the LORD of Easter with healing on His wings is ready to heal us, if only we can sincerely call on him and forsake our evil ways as leaders and the led in line with I Chronicles 7:14, KJV: “If My people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Happy Easter!