Power supply to improve soon – Fashola

FG eyes 7000mw by December

The federal government is optimistic that power generation and distribution will vastly improve this year especially as plans are afloat to commission the second phase of the solar project and ramp it from 800 kilowatts to 1.2 megawatts.

Also, the nation stands to reap hugely from progress being made with small hydro dams spread across the country all of which would increase megawatts of electricity generated and distributed in Nigeria to about 7,000 megawatts before long.

The minister, who was delighted with the progress made in rural electrification projects, listed power projects so completed to the Gurara, the switching on of the Ikot Ekpene that lifted the national output to 4000 megawatts, switching on of the Kudenda substation and the completion of the Kaduna215 megawatts power plants.

Also, Fashola said government was full hope for improved power generation and distribution because of the completion and putting on of the Dadinkowa plant, among many other ongoing projects.

According to him, when the collective output is finally added to the national grid it would not only boost the quantity of power available for distribution to the DISCOs, but it should increase steady power supply across the country.

“Our quest to achieve our short term objective which is incremental power is what is driving all these. The hydro’ and the thermal stations are more prolific now if they can get sufficient water and gas respectively, due to the facelift given the faculties towards meeting the target of incremental power, he explained noting that Nigerians would soon smile.

On improved supply he said: “We still have 3 000 mega watts lost to the damage done to the Excravos and Forcados, which are to become operational soon, and when that happens, we will be talking of about 7 000 mega watts.

“In a few days time, we will commission the second phase of our solar project and ramp it from 800 kilowatts to 1.2 megawatts, and that is in Abuja,’ he said and was quick to highlight progress is also being made by the federal government in small hydro dams in collaboration with development partners.

