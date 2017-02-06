Preach peace not hatred, PFN cautions members

Share This





















By Patrick Ahanor

Benin City

National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev Dr Felix Omobude, has called on Nigerians, particularly religious leaders, to desist from making “unguarded statements that are capable of causing more crises in the country.”

This was just as the PFN National President also called on the government to be accountable to the people by paying serious attention to the protection of lives and property.

Omobude in a press statement issued by his media aide, Deacon Ralph Okhiria, in Benin City, expressed displeasure over the “ways and manners some influential Nigerians, including eminent religious leaders, dabble into issues that are inimical to national unity and cohesion.”

The cleric pointed out that what was required “at this trying time in the country is for every Nigerian to engage in things that can reduce the challenges currently facing the nation.”

‘‘Rather than increase the problems facing Nigeria, we should all join hands by doing things that will bring about peace, unity and development to our country” the PFN President stated.

Continuing, Omobude said it was highly disheartening the indiscriminate manners some Nigerians are fanning the embers of hatred and disunity, noting that “what is desirable at this critical period in the nation is for Nigerians, particularly religious leaders to be peacemakers and not troublemakers.”

‘‘True leaders of the people; be they political, traditional or religious leaders are those who love and promote peace and not those who are insensitive to issues that are capable of tearing the nation apart.”

