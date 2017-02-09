Presidency nominates Onnoghen as substantive CJN

Share This





















By Vivian Okejem

Abuja

Rising from an emergency meeting yesterday in Abuja, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has re-nominated Justice Walter Onnoghen for appointment as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN.

This came barely 24 hours after Onnoghen’s name was reportedly transmitted to the Senate for confirmation by the Presidency.

It was reliably gathered that the Presidency would forward Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation today(Wednesday). The council has also forwarded its resolution from the meeting to the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, SAN.

The Council took the action in view of the fact that it may be impossible for the Senate which is currently on recess, to reconvene and screen Onnoghen before Friday when his constitutional three months tenure as Acting CJN would expire.

Though Onnoghen is statutorily the Chairman of the NJC, a source at the meeting which was held behind closed doors, said the extension letter sent to the Presidency was signed by Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

Justice Muhammad is the second highest ranking jurist at the Supreme Court.

However, the source who pleaded anonymity, said Justice Muhammadu was favourably disposed to Onnoghen who is currently the most senior Justice of the apex court, clinching the judiciary top-job.

“All the NJC members that attended the meeting were unanimous in the decision to re-nominate Justice Onnoghen. We have already forwarded the letter to the Presidency”, the source added.

Onnoghen, who is from Cross River state is the first Southern jurist to qualify for the CJN position in about 30 years. President Buhari had on November 10, 2016, okayed him to head the judiciary in acting capacity.

