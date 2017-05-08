‘Presidency, Senate erred on appointment of new minister’

By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

A concerned indigene of Kogi state, Barrister Daniel Makolo, yesterday declared that both the Presidency and the Senate erred in law on recent appointment and confirmation of a new federal minister from Kogi state.

He said his stance was in view of A litigation pending in the Court of Appeal in the Benue state Judicial Division in Makurdi.

Makolo, who addressed journalists in Abuja on the appointment and confirmation of a minister from the state, averred that the overdue appointment shouldn’t have been carried out by President Muhammadu Buhari and confirmed by the Senate when a court of competent jurisdiction was already hearing a case on it, which in legal parlance was described as subjudice.

According to him, “the issues before the court needs to be allowed to run its full course without any backhand interference as done by the nomination of the minister to represent Kogi state. We should learn to subject all our actions and inactions before our courts”.

He explained that he was not against the appointment of Professor Stephen Ocheni as minister from the state nor Suleiman Hassan from Gombe state, but in line with respect for the rule of law and in particular, separation of power , “both the President and the Senate supposed to have allowed the Appeal Court to give its ruling on the suit as far as that of Kogi state was concerned”.