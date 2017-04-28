Presidency wades into police, Goje saga

NPF returns monies, files



By Ezrel Tabiowo

Abuja

The Presidency, through the Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), has waded into the saga involving the Nigeria Police Force, and Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Danjuma Goje.

Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, in a press statement issued yesterday, and titled “Resolution of Issues Re: Nigeria Police Force and Senator Danjuma Goje”, said the Presidency intervened by reaching out to both parties involved, and resorted to dialogue as way of reaching positive resolution on the matter.

The police had, during a recent raid which lasted hours on Goje’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja, made away with 38 files, N18 million; $19,000 and 4,000 Saudi Riyal.

Enang, in the statement, said all items taken from the residence of Goje during the course of the raid had been returned to the lawmaker by the police on Wednesday.

The statement read: “Further to the visit of the Nigeria Police Force to the residence of his Excellency, Senator Danjuma Goje, (CON) in the course of routine duties wherefrom certain items were taken by the Police, and issues subsequently arising, I am to inform all that all the items taken in the course of routine police duties have been returned to the Distinguished Senator at his house by the Nigeria Police.

“Further, to state that all other issues relating to the subject matter are being addressed with a view to positive resolution.

“Meanwhile, we sincerely appreciate the Senate and the House of Representatives for the enormous work that they have put in to ensure timely passage of the 2017 Appropriation Bill.”