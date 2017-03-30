Presidency/NASS face-off: Osinbajo heads peace committee

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has set up a committee to interface with the legislative arm of government and resolve outstanding issues between the two arms of government.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The minister said the committee is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and consists of ministers who were former senators or members of House of Representatives and the presidential liaison officers, among others.

He said the executive arm of government was concerned about the frosty relationship between the two arms of government.

“In any democracy, it is a continuous struggle for balancing between the Executive and the Legislature because each of them are creatures of the law.

“We must strive at all times to ensure that there is that balance, amity and smooth relationship.

“Just today at the Federal Executive Council meeting, the issue was discussed and a committee is already working on ensuring that we resolve all these outstanding issues” he said.

It would be recalled that the Senate had step down confirmation of the 27 nominees for the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) until the President relieves the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, of his appointment following his rejection by the lawmakers.

Magu’s nomination as substantive chairman of EFCC was rejected twice by the Senate on grounds of indicting security reports by the State Security Service (SSS) also known as Department of State Security (DSS).