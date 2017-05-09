President fit to run in 2019 – Aide

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

Senior Special Advisor to the President, on Legislative Matters, Alhaji Sulieman Abdulrahaman Kawu Sumaila, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was fit to run for president after serving his present term in office.

Speaking to newsmen at Kano Government House yesterday, Sumail wondered why the president’s health condition should be blown out of proportion adding that with his present health condition steadily improving, nothing can stop him from contesting the Presidency for the second time.

He said: “In this country, everyone is free to say whatever he likes. You people should remember that we are in a democratic era where the right to freedom of expression is sacrosanct. I see no reason why the issue of the president’s health condition should be used as a bargaining chip to score some political capital.

“Even his second trip to London is accentuated by the medical advice given to him by his Doctors and it is normal to discharge a patient and ask him to come back after some time to ascertain the level of progress. We must all pray for his full recovery, but I am telling you that he is fit to re-contest the Presidency after serving his present term in office.”

On the president’s score-card in the last two years, Sumaila said Nigerians had begun to appreciate the fact that some same-balance of sanity in governance had returned to the country, “courtesy of his selfless leadership and sincerity of purpose,” affirming that from all intents and purposes he had proven his mettle.

He said the President had also received the accolades of the International Community for “sending apologists of corruption and their lackeys to scamper for safety,” pointing out that without taken bold steps to checkmate the monster the economic situation would have far been disastrous.

He said the president had also blazed the trail in the area of addressing the “disturbing spate of insecurity which had taken a heavy toll on its victims,” stressing that Nigerians were already reaping the benefits of such a remarkable effort.

He called on Nigerians to consider the issue of patriotism and nationalism as paramount for the nascent democratic system in the country to take shape, warning that creating unnecessary impression would only spell doom for the country.