Press Freedom Day: Journalists urged to uphold professional ethics

By Amaechi Okwara

Asaba

Delta state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, yesterday charged journalists to uphold their professional code of ethics at all times.

Ukah gave the advice in a statement to felicitate with Journalists in the state yesterday on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day celebrated with the theme: “Critical Minds for Critical Times: Media’s Role in Advancing Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies.”

He said when journalists learned to work according to the ethics of the profession, they would enjoy the protection of the Constitution, “which is strong enough to defend them.”

He, however, expressed joy that journalists enjoy freedom in the course of carrying out their duties in the state saying that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had always maintained a cordial working relationship with the Press.

Ukah said newsmen all over the world, and in particular our own environment, should learn to work according to the ethics of the business, stressing that if that was done, “pressmen will continue to enjoy freedom of the press because the constitution is strong enough to defend pressmen in the country.”

“As a government, we are particularly happy because we have had a very good relationship with the media because we allowed them the freedom to do their job,” he said.

While paying glowing tribute to journalists who died in the course of duty, he encouraged practicing journalists to keep the flag flying by ensuring that they imbibed the ideals the fallen heroes stood for.