Prevention as panacea to meningitis

Dr Kingsley Okeke of the Medical Centre, Federal Polytechnic, Bida in Niger State has advised students to stay in properly ventilated rooms during this hot session to avoid contacting meningitis.

According to him, “Students should take all necessary precautions at this period of heat to avoid the dangerous and deadly disease called meningitis”.

Dr. Okeke of the institution’s medical centre disclosed this in a recent interview, saying insufficient blood supply in the nerves to the brain can cause meningitis. He therefore advised students to be cautious of the illness because it can lead to brain disorder.

Refuting the general notion that meningitis can only occur during heat period, Okeke said the disease is not limited to any season, adding that it can happen to an individual even in raining season if the person is not staying in conducive environment.

He explained that there are people who experience meningitis frequently because it is hereditary, saying it can be passed from one generation to another.

However, a nursing officer, Christopher Ehimen, at the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, said over dose of drug can cause meningitis.

According to Ohimen, meningitis is a serious illness that should not be neglected. He explained that students who are over-crowded in a room are prone to experience meningitis due to insufficient air.

Outlining the causes and signs of meningitis, Ohimen attributed problem of free turning of neck to a sign that meningitis wants to occur as the brain was no longer comfortable. “Also, if an individual have injury and refuse to adequately treat such injury, it can cause meningitis,” he added. He therefore, advised students to always take their health seriously by not waiting for the worse before they run to the nearest hospital.

It is, therefore, important that students adhere strictly to these pieces of medical advice in order to avoid contacting meningitis which is currently ravaging about 15 states in the country with the death hitting about 345.

Isa Elizabeth Indi (HND II),

Mass Communication Department,

Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger state