Prisoners’ exchange: No repatriation of Nigerians on death row

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, yesterday said it would be impossible to get Nigerians on death row in various countries abroad repatriated home through the Prisoners Exchange Programme.

Onyeama, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said capital offenders did not fall within the prisoners exchange programme.

He explained that it was often impracticable for those convicted for capital offences repatriated unless they were commuted to life sentences.

NAN reports that a Human Rights organisation, Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) had called on the Federal Government to increase its efforts in fighting for Nigerians on death row in foreign countries.

The organisation stated that no fewer than 300 Nigerians were currently on death row in prisons across Asian countries since 2016.

A statistics by LEPAD revealed that 120 Nigerians faced the prospects of death in Chinese prisons, and over 170 in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and five in Qatar, United Arab Emirate and Saudi Arabia.

It estimated that about 16,500 Nigerians were being held abroad, while most of those on death row were convicted of drug-related crimes.

He, however, said: “Each country has its laws and each country is sovereign. So, we do not have any leverage in terms of influencing the laws of countries and the implementation of those laws.

“With respect to the death row, in cases where Nigerians have been sentenced to death, we have always intervened to ask for commutation of the death sentence.

“You can have agreements where you can have prisoners’ exchanges or you can have some mechanisms for after a prisoner has served a certain amount of their sentence.

“They could come back to their country to serve the rest.”