Probe $15.8bn NLNG dividends – NEITI

Th e Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) yesterday asked the Federal Government and the National Assembly to launch an independent probe to determine the current status of all dividends and loan repayments by the Nigeria Liquefi ed Natural Gas, (NLNG) to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC between 2000 and 2014.

Th e Executive Secretary of the transparency and accountability agency, Waziri Adio, said in Abuja that government must also investigate where the funds were, or what projects they were utilised on.

Th is is the second call by NEITI on government for a probe of some public fi nances in the last 48 hours since the publication of Th e Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has denied a report that it had handed over property seized from a former governor of Bayelsa state, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, to a senior lawyer, Femi Falana.

In a statement issued yesterday by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency also denied a claim in the report that Ola Olukoyede, the Chief of Staff to its Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, was seconded from Falana’s chambers.

“Our attention has been drawn to a malicious and misleading report trending on the social media platforms that Ola Olukoyede, Chief of Staff , CoS, to Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of EFCC was a staff “seconded” to the Commission from the Chambers of Femi Falana. “

Th e report further alleged that Falana, is a benefi ciary of some of the properties recovered by the Commission from the late Diepreye Solomon Peter Alamieyeseigha, former Governor of Bayelsa state, hence the secondment of Olukoyede to the EFCC.

Th e allegations are not only unfounded, but evil as all the properties recovered from the former governor have been returned to Bayelsa state government. For the record, Olukoyede was not “seconded” to the EFCC by Falana and he has never worked in Femi Falana’s Chambers.

He was head hunted based on his pedigree. Even if he had worked for Falana it may not have mattered as working for Falana is not a criminal off ence in the nation’s statute. It is also important to state that Falana, not a counsel to the EFCC and has never interfered in the operations of the agency”, the statement added.

By AbdulRaheem Aodu Kaduna Northern governors have restated their commitment to revive textile industry, starting with conversion of Kaduna Textiles Limited to garment producing company to produce uniforms for military and paramilitary organisations. Governors Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai of Kaduna state, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state, while addressing the fi nal plenary session of the Kaduna Investment and Economic Summit yesterday, said the plan to revive the textile industry covers the entire cotton value chain from growing cotton to ginning to production of yarn, fi ber and production of garment. Answering a question raised by the General Secretary of National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, Comrade Issa Aremu, the governors said Northern states owned KTL, which was closed in 2002, will soon be revived, but as a garmenting assembly.

Th ey, however, noted that it would not take place overnight as they had to address the challenges of smuggling and dumping of cotton products from China, poor electricity and water supply and obsolete machines and production system. El-Rufai said: “Kaduna used to be called the Manchester of Nigeria because of the concentration of textile industry.

Th e textile industry had over 33,000 people working there at its peak in the early 80s. Since we came in, we have been working with the federal government to be able to revive the textile, because we need the support and cooperation of the Federal Government. “We have to look at the entire value chain, because if you revive the textile without the cotton production, there would be a problem.

So, our focus at the Northern States Governors Forum is to focus on reviving the Kaduna Textile Limited, which is owned by the 19 Northern States as a proof of consent and our idea is not to begin textile production at KTL but to rip out the machine and establish assembly line for garmenting. the latest edition of NEITI’s Policy Brief, which examined unremitted funds, economic recovery and oil sector reforms. In its previous statement, NEITI also asked the federal government to recover a total of $21.8 billion (about N7.6 trillion) and N316.074 billion from the NNPC, being alleged unremitted revenues realised from the divestment of some federation asset by some multi-national joint venture oil and gas companies to its upstream subsidiary, the National Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

Th e amount also included NPDC’s legacy liabilities and payments for domestic crude allocation to NNPC. Adio noted that although the federal government’s 49 per cent equity in the NLNG was held through the NNPC, dividends were paid annually, but were not being remitted to the federation account as and when due.

“NEITI’s audits have revealed that until 2015, NNPC failed to remit the interests and dividends from NLNG to the Federation Account,’’ the NEITI scribe said. “Total outstanding dividends and loan repayments by NLNG to NNPC not remitted to the Federation Account between 2000 and 2014 stands at over $15.8billion. Details of the outstanding unremitted funds included $211.34 million in 2000; $322.08 million in 2001; $226.6 million in 2002; $436.3 million in 2003; $280.1 million in 2004; $2073 million in 2005; $333 million in 2006 and $843 million in 2007. Similarly, about $2.6 billion was paid in 2008; $879.84 million in 2009; $1.43 billion in 2010; $2.54 billion in 2011; $2.8 billion in 2012; $1.3 billion in 2013 and $1.42 billion in 2014. Adio said NEITI’s independent auditors had traced these payments to NNPC accounts without a corresponding evidence NNPC remitted same to the Federation Account as required by sections 80(1) & 162 (1) of the Nigerian constitution.

]On domestic crude allocation and management, the NEITI Executive Secretary raised concerns about earnings from daily allocations of 445,000 barrels of crude oil for domestic refi ning, which the NNPC did not properly account for.