Professionalism key to national development – Omede

By Abah Veronica Abuja Th e President, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Dr. Idris Omede, has identifi ed the use of indigenous professionals are fundamental key to sustainable development. Omede, who stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the corporate offi ce of Blueprint Newspapers in Abuja recently, emphasised on the need for professionals to grow economy, saying: “Our role in national development is key, we can play advisory role to the government.

“We have no doubt in our minds that professionalism rightly applied using our indigenous professionals as fundamental key to sustainable development.” Attributing some problems to a faulty system of operation, he added: “When the system doesn’t recognise a professional, he or she tries to cut corners.

So, we can’t achieve anything reasonable without the support and patronage from the government”. Omede, therefore, sought partnership with the media to address some of the issues that never allowed the country to grow as it should be, stating that “the media need to be fully represented in the association in view of the important role it has in the development of the nation. Blueprint’s Chief Operation Offi cer, Mr. Salisu Umar, commended the professionals on their eff ort at sanitising the environment and urged them to ensure that quackery, in various professions, was dislodged. Th e COO assured them of the Blueprint’s support anytime they needed it, saying, “Blueprint is ready to collaborate with you in areas of national interest,” he assured. On her part, Blueprint’s Editorin-Chief, Zainab Okino, while calling on the professionals to increase the tempo of activities, harped on the need for fi shing out quacks, especially, in the medical and building profession.

Also speaking, the Blueprint Editor, Abdulrahman Abdulrauf tasked the association on confi dence building so that government and the private sector could patronise indigenous professionals, as against the current practice of contracting foreigners to do what we could off er in the country