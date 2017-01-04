Project new vision for Nigeria, Catholic Bishop urges youths

Share This





















By Muhammad Aliyu

Dutse

Nigerians have been charge to project a new vision for the nation in this New Year even as he charged youth to trust in God saying His hands are at work arranging things for the nation to be better.

The Bishop in-charge of Kano/Jigawa Diocese, Bishop Namza Niyinring, who spoke through the Vicar General of the diocese, Very Reverend Father Michael Adefemi Adegbola, noted that even in the midst of chaos, panic and economic hardship currently biting the nation, there “is hope for our great nation.

“God promise to make river flow in a desert, our enemies and obstacles cannot be too big for God to handle. God has something better, greater and bigger for our future”, he added.

He charged Nigerians to stand united and work for true freedom and banish anger, regret, grudges, tribulations and failures of last year”.

“We must let go our pains and hatred in order for us to grow better and stronger as a nation, then God will release healing and victory for us in 2017″.

He then appeal to the federal government to do something to stop bloodshed in the land and help the traumatised people in our societies.

He, further, charged Christians to be more committed to prayers and other religious exercises and seek divine intervention for the current situation on the country.

Like this: Like Loading...