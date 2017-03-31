Project Nigeria’s image, Ambassadorial Designates charged

By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

The Presidency yesterday charged the 45 non-career Ambassadorial Designates recently confirmed and cleared by the Senate on the need to positively project the country’s image, products and programmes outside the shore.

The charge came when the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters-Senate, Senator Ita Enang hosted the Ambassadorial Designates to a lunch at his private residence in Abuja.

Senator Enang said the event was to formally hand them over from Presidency to the ministry.

“Nigeria is in a peculiar position in the eyes of the world, there was a time it was predicted that Nigeria will break in 2015, and it did not break, upon all the predictions, Nigeria came out stronger”.

“Nigeria went into recession, and it was predicted that the country will get to depression but we are coming out of recession and then getting our economy back. Our naira is getting stronger against the foreign currencies. These are the messages you need to carry to your place of posting.”

“Another message you need to transmit to your host country is that, there is absolutely nothing wrong between the Executive and legislature in Nigeria. It is absurd, the information paraded by some persons on social media”

On the current face-off between the Senate and the Presidency, Ita Enang said: “The legislature, everywhere in the world is always assertive and it is the action of the legislature that shows how active the government of the day is, if the legislature were just concurring to the desires of the Executive without input, the public should be worried.