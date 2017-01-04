Projections for mining sector in 2017

Share This





















As the implementation of the roadmap, a major guide to mining business in Nigeria, formally took off on Monday, December 19, 2016 and the Mining Implementation and Strategy Team (MIST), begins work, AYONI M. AGBABIAKA takes a peep into the expectations, projections and overall future of the mining sector in 2017.

In spite of the daunting challenges experienced in the Nigeria mining sector in the preceding year, strong indications have emerged that the sector will be a major contributor to the Nigerian economy this year.

Accordingly, these expectations and projections are not based on mere figures but guided by the mining roadmap.

While it is important to note that the implementation of the 2016 budget would be ongoing till May 2017, this administration has proposed an increased budget estimate for the mining sector in the 2017 budget proposal.

“Our work plan and budget for the year 2017 is inexorably guided by the provisions of the roadmap, particularly the immediate short, medium and long term targets we have set. “ the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said during a media briefing on the ministry’s journey so far.

Giving his confidence in the sector’s performance, he emphasized that mining business in Nigeria this year will be more attractive to both local and international players.

“In 2017, we would continue to work to make our mining sector more competitive in the global mining space, and relevant to our domestic needs and strategic sovereign goals. In line with our roadmap, we would focus on priority areas of competitive advantage to drive growth.

To achieve this growth, these priority minerals which data reveals exists in commercial quantities will be given adequate attention.

Bitumen blocks to open for bidding in Q1 2017

“Nigeria’s priority minerals will be those for which data exists around their continued commercial viability (e.g. proven reserves). Seven such mineral resources – iron ore, coal, bitumen, limestone, lead/zinc, gold, and barite – have been identified as key for Nigeria’s domestic industrialization and infrastructure requirements.

“In addition, selective emphasis will be placed on other mineral assets that are critical to existing downstream projects (e.g. manganese for the steel industry). For example, before the end of Quarter 1, 2017, the Bitumen blocks would be available for interested investors to bid.

Domestic buyers to benefit more

The minister assures that, Nigeria will initially focus on the domestic market, trading ore and processed materials to domestic buyers at a quality level comparable to imported materials to win market share from imports.

“As global commodity markets recover, Nigeria will then seek to serve both domestic and export markets. Nigeria will also seek to exploit its mineral assets in such a way as to preserve and extend the life of its holdings for future generations and manage cash earnings carefully.

Better working atmosphere

“Nigeria will focus on building a competitive enabling environment and sector for all entrants, rather than attempt to pre-select winners and losers. While an explicit bias will be in place to encourage formalisation of artisanal miners, the broader goal is to encourage a competitive industry structure.

Target Customers:

Fayemi further revealed that Nigeria’s initial customer focus for 2017 is to serve companies and end users that already purchase minerals and process material from offshore sources. These will include customers in the cement, oil, power and industrial sectors. For instance, substituting imports of coal with domestically sourced coal would be an example of such a step.

The road map as a guide:

He stressed that specific objectives of the road map that would guide the ministry’s work in 2017 include: “the set-up of the Mining Implementation and Strategy Team (MIST) to drive the effective execution of the roadmap; the set-up of the Council of Mining and Mineral Resources. The restructuring and reorganization of the MSMD for more efficient operations, and enforcement of established laws and regulations governing the mining sector, particularly as it relates to our regulatory authority and processes.

“Expansion of coverage, resolution, and access to geosciences data in Nigeria, and the development of the full value chain capacity, from exploration to mines development, to processing and beneficiation. Commencement of the process of working with national & state legislatures and governments to address gaps, and resolve conflicts in mineral resource legislation. Harmonizing (financial) incentives for attracting mining majors and juniors to Nigeria and catalyse investments in infrastructure.

Establishment of mega regulatory agency

Also, the roadmap will encourage, “building the knowledge base in the Nigerian mining ecosystem with trainings in local technical/managerial skills and capabilities required in the industry. Providing trainings and extension services for ASMs to improve their productivity. Deepening the financial services expertise and access to funds to drive sector growth and drive the expansion of supporting infrastructure for mining. Establishment of a mega regulatory agency, that would comprise the existing Mining Cadastre Office; as well as the Mines Inspectorate, Artisanal & Small Scale Mining; and Mines Environmental Compliance departments, as contained in the approved roadmap.

“This new agency coming on board would have the full independence and powers to effectively regulate the industry in a much more transparent and efficient manner, in keeping with global best practices.

Development of the downstream sector with World Bank support

Also, “2017 would also see the full commencement of the substantive World Bank support program- the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver), which will be part of an overall mechanism through which the initiatives of the Roadmap are expected to be realized,” the minister further said.

According to him, MinDiver will be financed primarily through a loan from the bank and is designed to deliver results in three phases: the short-term results (1-2 years post implementation), medium term results (3-5 years) and longer-term results (5+ years), in line with the roadmap.

“As such the MinDiver project will seek to develop the downstream sector and enhance competitiveness (by providing practical technical assistance based on “proof of concept” investment/transaction) and bring assets to a higher developed stage within the conventional mining cycle.”

Here are some of the projections for the Nigeria mining sector, 2017. Keep your fingers crossed and watch as things unfold.

