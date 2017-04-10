‘Proliferation of security agencies threat to national security’

A former Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Mr. Lawrence Alobi, has said that the proliferation of security agencies in the country was a threat to internal and national security.

Alobi, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja yesterday, said that creating more security agencies could breed rivalry and fragmentation of resources meant for the existing ones.

He said the federal government should put in more energy towards strengthening the Nigeria Police Force rather than creating more security outfi ts. Alobi noted that the police force was the principal security agency in the country and needed to be strengthened to eff ectively carry out its statutory responsilities.

He said: “Th e police are the principal security agency of this country. Th e police are under strength, government should beef up the strength of the police. “Th e federal government should put its resources and strengthen the police force, if strengthen and equipped, well trained and catered for; you will get a good result.” He expressed concern over the recent passage of a bill by the National Assembly to establish the Peace Corps of Nigeria. According to him, the actions of the commandant general of the Corps violated the Public Order Act, “which says there shall be no other agency to perform functions of the police.”

He advised political leaders to be guided in carrying out their functions and should avoid being sentimental in handling national issues. Alobi said intelligenc-sharing among security agencies in the country would be ineff ective unless there was a law making it mandatory. “Th e issue of sharing intelligence information is not mandatory, it is discretionary.

If there is a law that makes it mandatory there wouldn’t be confl icts among the security agencies. “Th e DSS’ role is to gather intelligence and pass it to the police to act. When they gather intelligence and act at same time, there will be confl ict.”