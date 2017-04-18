Promoting prostate cancer awareness

Adewale

Recent disclosure about prostate cancer drew my attention to the danger posed by the disease in the society. Prostate cancer is said to be the one of most common malignancy diagnosed in men. Annually, over one million men are known to be diagnosed with the disease, out of which one-third could die.

The prostate is a walnut-sized gland, which is part of the male reproductive system and constitutes part of the fluid that nourishes and protects sperm cells in the semen and behind the prostate is the seminal vesicles, which produces most of the fluid for the semen while the urethra is a tube that conveys urine and semen out of the body through the penis, via the prostate.

Prostate enlargement could lead to cancer when not stopped on time. The disease has the potential to grow and spread quickly and sadly, most men with prostate cancer have no symptoms or foreknowledge, before it wreaks havoc.

An opportunity presents itself for a discourse on prostate cancer recently, as a group of medical experts converged on the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, for a research retreat, to discuss prostate cancer, under the aegis of the Prostate Cancer Transatlantic Consortium (CaPTC). The research retreat was aimed at training investigators on the project in the areas of research tools and instruments, data collection, clinical data abstraction, use of Real-time Electromagnetic Digitally-controlled Analyser and Processor (REDCaP) for data management, analyses and research dissemination, among others.

According to the Principal Investigator for the research, Professor Folakemi Odedina, who is from the College of Medicine and Pharmacy, University of Florida, United States of America, the essence of the retreat was to form an alliance against prostate cancer in Nigeria and to work towards developing a study in the field.

Professor Odedina restated the widely-acclaimed position that prostate cancer is a disease that affects mostly blackmen and that her research had focused on prostate cancer’s risk factors in blackmen in Nigeria, United Kingdom and United States of America.

She stated that the number one risk factor of a man getting the prostate cancer disease is simply being black, while other reasons include family history and age, which would be further researched into. The Don noted that such research would take a holistic measure by looking at the genetic factors, epidemiological factor and clinical prognosis.

Corroborating her, Professor Francis Chinegwundoh, a United Kingdom-based Consultant Urological Surgeon, also confirmed that prostate cancer is a disease that is common among one to four men, which most of the time, has its peak at the age of 50 to 60 years. He said the common symptoms of the disease include urinary problems; urinating frequently at night, poor flow of urine, inability to control urine and sometimes, passing of blood in the urine. According to him, the prostate cancer enlarges in the man and causes urinary problems and may sometimes be cancerous, advising every man of the age of 40 and above to endeavour to go for Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA); which is a blood test that would detect the state of the man’s prostate.

Professor Chinegwundoh added that the reason why the ailment is rampant in blackmen is yet to be ascertained, hence, the essence of the research retreat. He said that whitemen also have it, but at a very low rate when compared to blackmen. He encouraged the men not to be shy but, to always discuss freely and go for test from time-to-time because early detection saves life. Before the interaction at FUNAAB, findings by other medical experts had cautioned that the problem with the screening programme designed to reveal the status of the ailment, has been described as unpredictable, making many men to end up with further investigations, such as a Biopsy.

As a way out, good dietary habits have been found to be very helpful in curbing the disease. Diet high in calcium has been known to increase the risk of having the ailment while the ones that are high in tomatoes and other red fruits that contain lycopene and sea foods, such as periwinkles and snails that required quantities of magnesium, manganese and selenium as well as regular exercise, green tea contained anti-oxidant and anti-free radicals, are useful. Further medical research seeks to find out if typical western diet could affect whether or not the cancer progresses in victims, who have early-stage prostate cancer.

Hence, what seems to be acceptable to researchers is that right nutrition and healthy lifestyle tend to increase longevity and decrease the risks of having prostate cancer. On a final note, the cost of treatment of the disease in Nigeria appears to be exorbitant.

Government should adequately fund healthcare. Considering the risks involved and the amount of money needed to treat the disease, it is wise that more energy should be deployed to the preventive measures since the ailment is preventable. Therefore, concerted efforts should be made to increase awareness and public enlightenment at all levels in order to keep prostate cancer under control in our nation.