Protest in Kaduna over electricity tariff increase

Consumers of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company yesterday stormed the premises of the company and protested the outrageous March bill given to them. Th ey also condemned the epileptic power supply being experienced in Kaduna town despite complaints made to the Kaduna Electric without any response.

A letter signed by Comrade Abdullahi on behalf of Concerned People of Doka, Kaduna North Local Government Area to the Managing Director, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company with the title, ‘Demand Answers for Doubled Electric Bills and Insuffi cient Supply of Electricity, ‘noted that several hundreds of electric bills under the KEDCO within Doka community and beyond have doubled or tripled in March, 2017.

“Th ere has not been any reason or information given by KEDCO on the high cost of electricity. We found out that our bills have dramatically increased,” the letter reads. Th e letter written to the Kaduna Electric and copied the Kaduna State government and other security agents further said, “People in our community cannot aff ord these kinds of bills.

“Most jobs around us only pay a meagre amount meaning the rates of services and goods will go up at the business centres. Th is will kill our community growth and at large brings underdevelopment to the entire nation. “We are appealing to the authority concern to look into this outrageous increase of electricity bills and come to our aid for the betterment og our community.”

Th e increase in electricity bill in the month of March has become a thing of great concern to consumers in Kaduna and other towns. Th e Head of Communication, Kaduna Electric, Alhaji Abdulazeez Abdullahi, who addressed the consumers’ assured that consumers should not entertain fears, pointing out that there was no increase in tariff , hence there is no cause of alarm. He assured that the recent increment would be taken care of in the subsequent months.